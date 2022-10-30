American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 203.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.5 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 2,633,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

