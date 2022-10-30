American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American International Group by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

