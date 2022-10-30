American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

