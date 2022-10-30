Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.94 on December 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Amgen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its 200-day moving average is $244.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

