Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 190.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 316.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 713.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 418,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 736,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Amplify Energy has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.78 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

