Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $156.60

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. HSBC cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

