Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Target Price at $1,337.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $897.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $976.44. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $753.75 and a twelve month high of $1,825.80.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

