Analyzing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 105.36%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Synchronoss Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 3.95 $23.34 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.33 -$22.94 million ($0.14) -7.50

This table compares CI&T and Synchronoss Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -1.32% 29.02% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

