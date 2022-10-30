AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 345,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at AngioDynamics

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGO. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

