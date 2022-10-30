AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 345,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

