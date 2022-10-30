Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Reaches $1,563.08 on Major Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,563.08 or 0.07511419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $45.85 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

