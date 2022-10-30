Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,240,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,179,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

