ApeCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $230.30 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00023185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.04 or 0.31330445 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
