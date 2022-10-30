AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

