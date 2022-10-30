AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

ATR opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $135.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

