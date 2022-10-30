Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.70 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $75.51 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00008700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,496.39 or 0.31392958 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012261 BTC.
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars.
