Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 602,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $415,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Ares Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

