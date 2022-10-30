Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $14,094,292.02 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ARES opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

