Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $53.71 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001825 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.71 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00018851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006941 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005424 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004739 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,174,534 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

