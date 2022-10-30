Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total value of $3,030,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

