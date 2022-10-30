Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

