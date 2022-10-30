Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,757,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,857.6 days.
Asahi Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Asahi Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.
About Asahi Group
