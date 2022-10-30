Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,800 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,757,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,857.6 days.

Asahi Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Asahi Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Asahi Group has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.