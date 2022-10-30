Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,131.82

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,131.82 ($49.93) and traded as high as GBX 4,515 ($54.56). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,495 ($54.31), with a volume of 436,285 shares.

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($58.30) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,650 ($68.27) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,237.50 ($63.29).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,247.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,131.45. The company has a market cap of £19.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,735.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

