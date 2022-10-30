Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.11.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 765,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 132,232 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 47,586 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.