Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.35–$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.05 million.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. 765,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $61,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 312.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 790.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2,058.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 47,586 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.