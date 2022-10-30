Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

AZPN traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $240.57. 243,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 250,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

