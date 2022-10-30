Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $240.57. The stock had a trading volume of 243,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.04. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 270.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 59.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

