Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.76 to $6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.76-$6.91 EPS.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.57. 243,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.40.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

