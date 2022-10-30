Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.9 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

