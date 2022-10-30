Astar Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Astar has a market capitalization of $57.53 million and $4.45 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

