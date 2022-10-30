Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in October

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,023,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 5,985,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Shares of ATHOF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.