Atlantic Securities Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $115.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Atlantic Securities to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

