Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as high as C$1.85. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 43,241 shares changing hands.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$144.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.67.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.