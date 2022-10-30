Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.20

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $276.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $18.20 or 0.00088090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00067476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007166 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,439,379 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

