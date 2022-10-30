Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.38 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.38 or 0.00088484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $293.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007249 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,389,229 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

