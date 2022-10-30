Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVACF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

