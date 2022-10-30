Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 395,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,793 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,051.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 163,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,069.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,185 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.