Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Short Interest Update

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 25.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Avaya Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AVYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,967. Avaya has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avaya

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 54.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 944,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 331,775 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,594,000 after buying an additional 205,494 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

