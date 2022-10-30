Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,930,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

