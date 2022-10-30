Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 94.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

AXON stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.07. 372,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

