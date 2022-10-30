B. Riley Increases Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $108.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PLL opened at $61.45 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $961,477. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

