B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

MRTX stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $190.99.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 430.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

