B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Stock Performance

Shares of BRIVW opened at $0.21 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

