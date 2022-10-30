Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 65.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 372,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147,161 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 238.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 387.1% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

