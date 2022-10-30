Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.06 Per Share

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
BNC stock opened at GBX 232.15 ($2.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.99 billion and a PE ratio of 539.88. Banco Santander has a one year low of GBX 193.42 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 293 ($3.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.31.
About Banco Santander
