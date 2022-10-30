Band Protocol Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and $11.42 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

