Bank of America Lowers Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $119.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.19. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

Institutional Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.



