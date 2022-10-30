Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.61) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $7.51 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.