Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 353,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 262.8 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF remained flat at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($5.82) to €7.00 ($7.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

