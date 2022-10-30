BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 682,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 24.15%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

